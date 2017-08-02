Trump: 'Lots of bad things happen with a strong dollar'

Why the dollar is languishing Sunday, 16 Jul 2017 | 11:56 PM ET | 01:59

President Donald Trump is continuing to bang the drum against a strong dollar, telling journalists recently that a powerful U.S. currency is not his preference.

In a break with the traditional practice of presidents not comment on the greenback, Trump lately has been vocal about his desire for a weaker currency.

An interview last week with the Wall Street Journal helped magnify where Trump stands.

"I like a dollar that's not too strong," he said, according to an interview transcript of the WSJ interview that Politico posted Tuesday. "I mean, I've seen strong dollars. And frankly, other than the fact that it sounds good, lots of bad things happen with a strong dollar."

So far this year, Trump has gotten what he wanted.

The dollar has plummeted against a basket of its global competitors, falling more than 9 percent on the year in what has been a pretty consistent downward spiral.