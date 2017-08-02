    ×

    Kushner family's real-estate business reportedly subpoenaed by US Attorney

    • Kushner Companies was subpoenaed by federal prosecutors, the Wall Street Journal reported
    • The subpoena reportedly concerns the firm's use of the EB-5 federal visa program

    Federal prosecutors subpoenaed a property developer owned by Jared Kushner's family, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

    White House Senior Advisor and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner reads a statment in front of West Wing of the White House after testifying behind closed doors to the Senate Intelligence Committee about Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election July 24, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Getty Images
    The matter concerns Kushner Companies' use of the EB-5 federal visa program — a scheme that grants green cards to immigrants who invest $500,000 in certain U.S. businesses that are slated to create 10 jobs per investor.

    It wasn't clear what violation was being investigated, but the subpoena involves at least one Jersey City project that was partly funded by EB-5, the Journal said.

    Jared Kushner, senior advisor to President Donald Trump, was running the New York-based business before last year's election, but he has since resigned.

    A lawyer for Kushner Companies told the Journal that the firm had fully complied with EB-5's rules and denied any improper conduct.

