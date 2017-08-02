Kushner family's real-estate business reportedly subpoenaed by US Attorney

The matter concerns Kushner Companies' use of the EB-5 federal visa program — a scheme that grants green cards to immigrants who invest $500,000 in certain U.S. businesses that are slated to create 10 jobs per investor.

It wasn't clear what violation was being investigated, but the subpoena involves at least one Jersey City project that was partly funded by EB-5, the Journal said.

Jared Kushner, senior advisor to President Donald Trump, was running the New York-based business before last year's election, but he has since resigned.

A lawyer for Kushner Companies told the Journal that the firm had fully complied with EB-5's rules and denied any improper conduct.

Read the Wall Street Journal's full story