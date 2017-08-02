Report: Young women have higher credit scores than young men but are 30 percent deeper in debt

Women reported holding an average debt of $68,834, or about 30 percent more than the men's average of $53,017. The report suggests that a contributing factor for the difference could be student loans. Women hold an average of $14,758, which is almost twice as much as men's average, $8,500.

The gender discrepancy in student loan debt could be due to a combination of more women seeking higher education beyond a bachelor's degree, and women taking time off from work, according to Megan Greuling, LendingTree's communications director.

"A lot of millennial women may find themselves getting married or having children, maybe taking a break from the work force, especially as they get into their mid and late 30's," she tells CNBC Make It. "So then therefore they don't have that income to pay back those loans."

Across the country, student loan debt is a burgeoning reality. 44 million Americans hold $1.4 trillion in debt from student loans, and over half of borrowers expect to still be making payments when they are 40 years old.