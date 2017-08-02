VISIT CNBC.COM

Report: Young women have higher credit scores than young men but are 30 percent deeper in debt

Young women have more debt, own fewer homes, and are less financially satisfied than men of the same age, according to a new survey by LendingTree. The report does point to one bright spot in the bleak data for women, though: They have marginally higher average credit scores.

The survey asked 1,050 millennials born between 1980 to 1995 to weigh in on their personal finances and reported differences in the ways men and women handle their money.

Male debt vs. female debt

Women reported holding an average debt of $68,834, or about 30 percent more than the men's average of $53,017. The report suggests that a contributing factor for the difference could be student loans. Women hold an average of $14,758, which is almost twice as much as men's average, $8,500.

The gender discrepancy in student loan debt could be due to a combination of more women seeking higher education beyond a bachelor's degree, and women taking time off from work, according to Megan Greuling, LendingTree's communications director.

"A lot of millennial women may find themselves getting married or having children, maybe taking a break from the work force, especially as they get into their mid and late 30's," she tells CNBC Make It. "So then therefore they don't have that income to pay back those loans."

Across the country, student loan debt is a burgeoning reality. 44 million Americans hold $1.4 trillion in debt from student loans, and over half of borrowers expect to still be making payments when they are 40 years old.

Men and women also feel differently about debt. When asked how they felt about the money they owe, 23 percent of women responded that they felt frustrated, compared to 17 percent of men. And almost seven percent more men than women said their debt actually made them feel confident.

Men also responded that they were more satisfied with their overall financial situation than women.

Male earnings vs. female earnings

"The higher confidence and satisfaction [of men] is likely due to the income disparity between men and women," according to the report.

Of the men surveyed, 57 percent have an annual income of $50,000 or greater, while only 42 percent of women cross that threshold. The trend is supported by a 2016 LendingTree report, which found that men have a 13.5 percent higher average income than women.

The report also found that men prioritize earning, while women prioritize saving.

"When ranking financial priorities, women said growing their savings account was of utmost importance regarding their finances for the next 12 to 24 months," the report states. "Men, on the other hand, are more focused on increasing their income."

Other findings

Although they have lower debt, more men in the survey owned houses. 56 percent of the men owned a home compared to 44 percent of women.

Young women, meanwhile, have slightly higher credit scores. The women's average score was 666, compared to 661 for men. Also, a higher percentage of women have a credit score above 700.

