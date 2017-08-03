The two recently announced bipartisan plans take different approaches to fixing Obamacare, and the differences are immediately apparent.

The House's bipartisan "Problem Solvers Caucus," made up of 40 House members and helmed by Republican Tom Reed and Democrat Josh Gottheimer, has a five-step plan to shoring up Obamacare marketplaces. This plan consists of mandatory cost-sharing reductions (CSRs) to support copays and deductibles (which President Donald Trump has been threatening to withdraw); a "stability fund" for states to support lower premiums and limit losses to insurance companies (working similarly to the current reinsurance program); raising the employer mandate to exempt companies with under 500 employees from having to provide health benefits; making it easier for states to "innovate" and allow for sales across state lines; and repealing the medical device sales tax.

The Senate's plan, led by Lamar Alexander (R-Tennessee), is more of a plan to talk about plans in the future. While Alexander has "urged the president to temporarily continue the cost-sharing reduction payments through September so that Congress can work on a short-term solution for stabilizing the individual market in 2018," his approach is a panel to conduct hearings beginning in September to discuss possible solutions.

Both plans can be viewed as progress because they take steps toward keeping the ACA adequately funded, which would keep premiums from spiking. And they demonstrate how compromise in government could and should work. But neither goes far enough in stabilizing markets for the long haul.