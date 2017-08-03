Cramer Remix: The 'rant' is a thing of the past, but Cramer is having déjà vu

Reflecting on his infamous 2007 rant where he accused Federal Reserve members of ignoring signs of potential financial collapse, Jim Cramer reluctantly offered some bad news.

"I'm still seeing loans being made that they should intervene on right now, tomorrow, tomorrow morning, this time by reckless lenders in the subprime auto industry, offering paycation, nothing down against vehicles that are rapidly becoming obsolete because of new technology, cars that are losing value just like houses back in 2007. It's not as bad yet, but it will be," the "Mad Money" host said.

But Cramer does not plan to yell about it much on-air anymore, given that the 2008 financial crisis would have happened with or without the rant, he said.

"I've calmed since then," Cramer said. "Ranting didn't get the job done. I failed. But a decade later, I can look myself in the mirror knowing that, unlike so many others, at least I tried."