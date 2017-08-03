    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: I'm impressed with this up-and-coming Chinese stock

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    Baozun: "I was so impressed with them. I really am. I mean, this is a website designed in China. It certainly did better than Wix, which had a very bad quarter, mind you. This is a good company. I like it. They came here. I liked it. They saw, they conquered.

    Expedia: "Why would you get rid of Expedia? Expedia's good. I want you to double down."

    Scientific Games: "They had a great quarter. They did. They had great revenue growth and a great quarter. I can understand it. It's a little speculative."

    Watch the full lightning round:

