What to do when you win the Powerball Friday, 8 Jan 2016 | 6:45 PM ET | 00:44

The most recent big Mega Millions win — $536 million in July 2016 — was the third-largest in the game's history, and the seventh-largest in U.S. history. It was the most ever awarded to a single Mega Millions winner, and the highest cash-value jackpot awarded to a single winner in a U.S. lottery.

Of course, if you are lucky enough to pick the winning combo for this weekend's drawing, you won't walk away with the full amount.

Lottery site USAMega.com estimates the federal tax withholding on the $199.8 million lump sum would be nearly $50 million, and state taxes could knock out up to another $17.6 million (with New York the worst offender). Those figures are just the amounts withheld up front; your final tax burden is likely to be even higher.