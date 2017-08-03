Self-made millionaire Gary Vaynerchuk: How August is a crucial month for your career success

When Gary Vaynerchuk was in his 20s, his father owned a liquor store. Normally, his dad ran ads for wine around the holidays, when they had the most sales. Other companies did too.

But Vaynerchuk had a novel idea — he convinced his dad that August would be a smarter time to advertise, because fewer competitors were promoting their products off-season.

"Do you know what happened? We won. Because we were the only ones talking," writes self-made millionaire and VaynerMedia CEO Vaynerchuk on Medium. "Easy supply and demand of attention. Create value when no one else is."

It's a strategy that everyone can use at work, says Vaynerchuk in a recent blog post. But it's only half the equation.

With competitors and co-workers thinking less about work over the summer, their distraction can play to your advantage in two ways: You can either double down on your hustle or take the time to re-focus and really relax.

"I don't care if you want to rest or if you want to work," he writes. "I just want you to realize the opportunity and go all in."

Here are his two strategies for getting the most out of your August.