Google is finally burying junky Android apps

Google said it finally has an algorithm in place to bury junky Android apps that have bad reviews.

Surprising, since the Google Play Store has come under fire for years for being a haven for lower-quality apps than what one might find in the iTunes App Store for iPhones.

Google said the changes are already being made. "We recently enhanced our search and discovery algorithms to reflect app quality," Google said. "This results in higher quality apps being surfaced in the Play Store more than similar apps of lower quality (eg: apps that exhibit more frequent crashes)."

This means Android users should start to find higher quality apps promoted based in the app store, and fewer of the 1-star apps that still somehow managed to creep toward the top.