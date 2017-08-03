China is acting blatantly protectionist in an industry that's hugely important to the US

Blockbusters like "Dunkirk" and "Spider-Man: Homecoming" may have received the thumbs up from moviegoers around the world this summer, but they aren't yet making any waves in China.
That's because of China's annual "Hollywood blackout," which is when the country initiates an undeclared ban on the release of all foreign films during specific periods of the year.
A summer tradition of sorts, the blackout usually takes place during the lucrative holiday months when students go on vacation. The blackout also tends to be enforced during China's week-long Lunar New Year national holiday in the first half of the year.
While the Hollywood blackout is unofficial, the absence of foreign films scheduled for release in the country around the middle of July to late August this year suggests the regulation is already in effect. Neither a representative for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs nor its State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television immediately replied to a request for comment on the practice.