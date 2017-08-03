How 20-somethings are breaking the rules when it comes to office attire

Millennials, known for their love of avocado toast and borderline obsession with social media, are shaking up what it means to be an adult in a whole new way: through office attire.

Guy Voglino,‎ vice president of men's retail global merchandising at Brooks Brothers (the oldest men's clothier in the U.S.), tells CNBC Make It that young people entering the workplace today are dressing more for a lifestyle fit and comfortability than previous generations.

Unlike other generations who picked outfits for a 9-to-5 work day, Voglino says millennial workers are planning for a 9-to-9: They're "dressing to go from the office to dinner or a date. They're dressing for a very active lifestyle."

Voglino notes that although someone in accounting will dress differently than a person working in the creative sector, young professionals across the board are making their own rules. "It's not about a uniform," he tells CNBC Make It.

One of the newest trends he's seeing is sneakers paired with suits, which have long been worn with more formal shoes. However, Voglino says this trend works as long as you're picking the proper shoe.

"You're not wearing your regular gym sneakers," he says. "You're wearing a nice sneaker and still thinking the [shoe choice] through."

Another big trend? Stretch in clothing. Voglino notes that women have been wearing stretch in workplace attire for some time but men are now coming around to it.

"Before it was pure wool or pure cotton," says Voglino. Now you're finding denim with stretch and even chinos with stretch. "Stretch is now well-received for men because it brings comfort to what they're wearing," says the fashion expert.

Young male professionals are also adding their own spin on the standard blue suit. A bright blue suit is the new trendy color, rather than the navy blue that was all the rage before, says Voglino.