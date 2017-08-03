US factory orders post biggest gain in 8 months

New orders for U.S.-made goods rebounded in June, recording their biggest increase in eight

months, but manufacturing is expected to continue to grow at a moderate pace as the boost from the energy sector fades.

Factory goods orders jumped 3.0 percent, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. That was the largest gain since October 2016 and followed two straight monthly declines. May's data was revised to show orders falling 0.3 percent instead of the previously reported 0.8 percent drop.

Economists had forecast that factory orders would surge 2.9 percent in June. Manufacturing, which makes up about 12 percent of the U.S. economy, has been buoyed by a surge in oil and gas drilling.

But the energy stimulus is easing as ample supplies restrain crude oil prices. At the same time, motor vehicle production is declining as the industry struggles with falling sales, which have created an inventory glut.