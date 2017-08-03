Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are down after the Dow Jones industrials hit and closed over the 22,000 mark for the first time Wednesday. The weekly jobless claims numbers will be in focus this morning along with several key earnings reports.

-The Bank of England has just announced it's holding rates steady, but forecasts two hikes over the next three years.

RUSSIA SANCTIONS

-Now that President Donald Trump has signed the new Russia sanctions bill, Moscow is angrily calling it a "full scale trade war."