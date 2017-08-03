Retail's not dead, and physical stores still matter, Goldman says

While some people love to chatter about a looming "retail apocalypse," Goldman Sachs says not so fast. On Thursday, the firm offered up a number of reasons why physical retail can and will live on.

Store-based retailers must approach the current situation — a rapidly evolving environment — with a fresher approach and a strategy that keeps the threat of digital dominance top of mind, Goldman said.

"The U.S. retail sector is overstored and out of step in an era of e-commerce," Goldman analyst Matthew Fassler wrote in a note to clients. "But retail is not dead; it is changing. How brick-and-mortar stores employ new technologies and new models may determine how they survive the relentless shift online."

Needless to say, Amazon going after grocer Whole Foods "confirms that the dominant U.S. ecommerce retailer sees a future for the brick & mortar box," Fassler added.

"The retailer of the future will likely be a retailer of the past — just the most efficient version therein." And let's not forget what's at stake: the more than 15 million jobs that are tied directly to store-based retailers in 2017. That's a lot of people dedicated to physical retail's cause, he said.