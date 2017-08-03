Special counsel Mueller impanels grand jury as Russia probe intensifies, WSJ reports

Robert Mueller, the special counsel overseeing the Russia investigation, has impaneled a grand jury in Washington, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The move means the probe is intensifying and could stretch "for months," according to the newspaper. Impaneling a grand jury suggests Mueller "believes he will need to subpoena records and take testimony from witnesses," the Journal said.

It does not necessarily mean he will bring charges against Trump allies.

Former FBI Director Mueller is investigating Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin. The investigation has dogged and frustrated President Donald Trump during his first six months in office.

The president has repeatedly called it a "witch hunt" and denied any collusion with Moscow. He and his allies have also been critical of Mueller.

The Justice Department appointed Mueller after Trump fired former FBI chief James Comey.

Trump lawyer Ty Cobb told the Journal: "The White House favors anything that accelerates the conclusion of his work fairly....The White House is committed to fully cooperating with Mr. Mueller."

