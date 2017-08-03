College undergrads aren't letting the prospect of student loan debt interfere with their plans for financial security, a new study suggests.

The 2017 Student Financial Literacy Study by Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank, shows that young adults are more interested in learning about saving money (51 percent), investing money (43 percent) and understanding credit (40 percent) than they are about debt and money management (28 percent).

At the same time, the survey also shows that erasing debt ranks among students' top financial goals in the first five years after college. First is having a steady job (45 percent), followed by paying off loans (27 percent).