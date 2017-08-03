Attention spans may well be shortening, but evidence suggests that staying engaged and focused on the long term still pays. Literally.

Investors are not immune to an epidemic of short-termism. Figures from the World Bank indicate that average holding periods for stocks are four times shorter today than they were in 1980.

Investors are also more risk averse. BlackRock analysis reveals that risk taking in the market is well below previous peaks. And fund flows suggest the post-crisis preference for bonds over stocks has yet to reverse.

These tendencies are no doubt exacerbated by a sustained period of short-term political risks over the past year. But the net result of playing it short and safe is that investors may be compromising their long-term goals.