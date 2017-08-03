    ×

    Politics

    Trump's approval rating plunges to new low, poll shows

    • Trump's approval rating is down 7 percentage points from the 40 percent rating he received in a similar survey in late June.
    • It also stated that American voters say 54 to 26 percent that they are embarrassed rather than proud to have Trump as president.
    President Donald Trump announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2017.
    Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

    More voters than ever say they are dissatisfied with President Donald Trump's performance in office, according to new poll by Quinnipiac University.

    The findings mark Trump's lowest approval rating and highest disapproval rating since he was inaugurated, Quinnipiac said on Wednesday. Just 33 percent of American voters said they approved of Trump's job in office, while 61 percent said they disapproved.

    Trump's approval rating is down 7 percentage points from the 40 percent rating he received in a similar survey in late June.

    The president's numbers were found to have slipped the most among Republican voters than they did with Democrat supporters - who already held an unfavorable view of Trump. In June, 84 percent of Republicans polled said they approved of Trump's job in office. However, according to the latest survey, support among the same group has dipped to 76 percent.

    President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands while walking at Mar-a-Lago estate after a bilateral meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, April 7, 2017.
    Will the Trump administration spark a trade war with China?   

    White men were divided 47 to 48 percent, while white voters with no college degree - a key part of the president's base - disapproved 50 to 43 percent, the poll said. It also stated that American voters say 54 to 26 percent that they are embarrassed rather than proud to have Trump as president.

    Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, said that "profound embarrassment" over his performance in office and "deepening concern" over his level-headedness were his two major concerns from the poll findings.

    "The daily drip drip of missteps and firings and discord are generating a tidal wave of bad polling numbers," Malloy said in press release on Wednesday.

    "Is there a wall big enough to hold it back?"

    The poll was conducted from July 27 to August 1, with the university surveying 1,125 voters nationwide via telephone calls.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...