Trump's approval rating plunges to new low, poll shows

More voters than ever say they are dissatisfied with President Donald Trump's performance in office, according to new poll by Quinnipiac University.

The findings mark Trump's lowest approval rating and highest disapproval rating since he was inaugurated, Quinnipiac said on Wednesday. Just 33 percent of American voters said they approved of Trump's job in office, while 61 percent said they disapproved.

Trump's approval rating is down 7 percentage points from the 40 percent rating he received in a similar survey in late June.

The president's numbers were found to have slipped the most among Republican voters than they did with Democrat supporters - who already held an unfavorable view of Trump. In June, 84 percent of Republicans polled said they approved of Trump's job in office. However, according to the latest survey, support among the same group has dipped to 76 percent.