US futures take a pause after Dow closed above 22,000

U.S. stock futures were drifting after a sixth straight record for the Dow and a close above 22,000. The S&P 500 finished up 1 point and just fractionally shy of a new high. The Nasdaq was basically unchanged and still about 60 points away from a closing record. (CNBC)



* Weekly initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET

* ISM non-manufacturing index for July at 10 a.m. ET

* June factory orders at 10 a.m. ET

* After-the-bell reports include GoPro, Shake Shack, Kraft Heinz, and Yelp

Tesla (TSLA) posted a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss, boosted by revenue that nearly doubled and also exceeded estimates. CEO Elon Musk said there should be "zero concern" about the production goals of the new, cheaper Model 3 electric sedan. (CNBC)



* Tesla saw about 63,000 cancellations of Model 3 pre-orders (Recode)

Apple (AAPL) owns $52.6 billion in U.S. Treasury securities as of June, which represents a 26 percent increase from September. It would rank Apple among the top 25 major foreign holders, according to estimates from Treasury and SEC filings. (CNBC)