Would you promote a woman if your bonus depended on it?

Year after year, studies broadcast the same news: Data shows that there are still few women in leadership positions. And year after year, companies promise to do better about creating opportunities for advancement in the workplace. But what if business leaders had something to lose? Would we then see more women in executives roles?

Deborah Gillis, CEO at Catalyst, a nonprofit that fights for the workplace advancement of women, sure thinks so. She tells CNBC Make It that the best way to hold leaders accountable is by hitting them where it hurts: their wallets.

Gillis has been vocal about women advancing to top positions and the importance of pay. In July, she spoke with The New York Times for a feature discussing why there aren't more women CEOs.