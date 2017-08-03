Yelp shares rallied as much as 20 percent in after-hours trading on Thursday, after announcing it would sell one of its businesses to GrubHub and buy back $200 million worth of shares.

Yelp agreed to sell Eat24, an online food ordering business, to GrubHub, the parent company of Seamless and MenuPages. The $287.5 million all-cash deal will unite Yelp and GrubHub in a partnership that allows Yelp users to order online directly from GrubHub.

Lanny Baker, Yelp's chief financial officer, said in a statement that the deal "demonstrates the value we've created over the past two years." Yelp acquired Eat24 for $134 million in 2015.

GrubHub shares briefly fell about 7 percent after hours, but quickly pared losses, last down less than 1 percent.