5 personality traits to develop if you want to be more successful

You may not consider yourself naturally gifted or incredibly lucky. You may even think that means you can't accomplish big goals you've set for yourself.

But talent is only part of the equation. Successful people also display a number of personality traits that make them more productive and motivated.

Take a look at some of the world's most successful people, like media mogul Oprah Winfrey, Virgin Group founder Richard Branson or ABC's "Shark Tank" investor and self-made millionaire Robert Herjavec. All of them faced major career setbacks, but they worked through them.

Here are five personality traits to develop if you want to become more successful: