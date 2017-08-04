A brief history of Trump's unfounded claims and misleading statements as president

Here are some of President Trump's confusing claims so far this year 2 Hours Ago | 01:42

Recent revelations showing President Donald Trump made unfounded or misleading claims are just the latest in a string of those statements since he took office more than six months ago.

On Thursday morning, The Washington Post published a transcript of the president's January call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull showing the pair had contentious exchanges. In February, Trump denied reports of the call getting heated, calling the conversation "civil."

Several times since January, the White House has had to defend similarly misleading statements by the president or someone else in his administration after more information surfaces. Some of the more notable instances are listed below.

