Asian leaders see Trump as a ‘very weak’ president, says analyst

He's the leader of the largest economy in the world, but President Donald Trump's inability to deliver on his aims has made him lose standing among some of his biggest rivals and most crucial diplomatic allies, according to one Chinese political analyst.

"The evaluation of Trump, which certainly I get from a lot of Asians and speaking to Chinese people, is that actually they see Trump as a very weak President," Jonathan Fenby, China chairman at LS Lombard, told CNBC Friday.

The U.S. president has had a tightrope to tread in Asia as he seeks the help of allied nations to defuse increasingly fraught relations with North Korea while attempting to rewrite what he considers an imbalanced trade relationship with China.

However, according to Fenby, his tendency to make noise but act little has been noted by Asian leaders and their citizens and could be undermining his power.