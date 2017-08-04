This is the best Apple iPhone app you're probably not using
Apple pre-installs an app on iPhones and iPads that you're probably not even using.
The thing is, it's probably one of the best apps Apple makes.
It's called Apple News, and it has quickly become, over the past couple of months, my go-to application for most news.
The biggest stories of the day are always presented at the top of the page.
Todd Haselton | CNBC
As you scroll down, you'll see additional big stories from the most popular news outlets.
Todd Haselton | CNBC
Apple News has a Trending Stories section.
Todd Haselton | CNBC
And a section catered completely to your tastes.
Todd Haselton | CNBC
As you read,you can share, dislike or like an article, letting Apple News the sort of stories you like or don't like to read.
Todd Haselton | CNBC
If you subscribe to a newspaper, like The Washington Post, you'll see those stories, too.
Todd Haselton | CNBC
Tap the "Explore" tab at the bottom of the screen and you can "heart" topics and news outlets you want more news from.
Todd Haselton | CNBC
As you read, you can save articles to read later, like when you get home from work.
Todd Haselton | CNBC
There's even a history of the stories you've read, in case you can't remember the source.
Todd Haselton | CNBC
Apple News is getting new changes in iOS 11, due out for iPads and iPhones this fall, which more custom content. Start using it now, though, I think you'll agree it's one of the best places to find the biggest and most compelling news stories without having to dig. It's free, so you have nothing to lose.
Disclosure: CNBC has a partnership with Apple News