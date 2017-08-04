    This is the best Apple iPhone app you're probably not using

    • Apple News is one of the best apps I use on a day-to-day basis
    • Most people don't seem to know about it though
    • Take a look at what you can do with it

    Apple pre-installs an app on iPhones and iPads that you're probably not even using.

    The thing is, it's probably one of the best apps Apple makes.

    It's called Apple News, and it has quickly become, over the past couple of months, my go-to application for most news.

    The biggest stories of the day are always presented at the top of the page.

    As you scroll down, you'll see additional big stories from the most popular news outlets.

    Apple News has a Trending Stories section.

    And a section catered completely to your tastes.

    As you read,you can share, dislike or like an article, letting Apple News the sort of stories you like or don't like to read.

    If you subscribe to a newspaper, like The Washington Post, you'll see those stories, too.

    Tap the "Explore" tab at the bottom of the screen and you can "heart" topics and news outlets you want more news from.

    As you read, you can save articles to read later, like when you get home from work.

    There's even a history of the stories you've read, in case you can't remember the source.

    Apple News is getting new changes in iOS 11, due out for iPads and iPhones this fall, which more custom content. Start using it now, though, I think you'll agree it's one of the best places to find the biggest and most compelling news stories without having to dig. It's free, so you have nothing to lose.

    Disclosure: CNBC has a partnership with Apple News

