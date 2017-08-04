Blue Apron to cut more than 1,200 jobs — nearly a quarter of its staff — by October

A month after its initial public offering, Blue Apron is cutting almost a quarter of its employees.

The meal-kit delivery company said it plans to close its facility in Jersey City, New Jersey, in October, and expects about 1,270 workers will not be transferring to the new location.

The company told CNBC that all of its employees were given the option to transfer to the new facility located in Linden, New Jersey, about 15 miles from the old location.

It is unclear how many people the company will be hiring to fill these jobs in Linden. Blue Apron said that employees have until October to decide if they would like to transfer, so the number of lost jobs could become smaller.

Blue Apron shares have struggled since debuting on the New York Stock Exchange last month. The company, which had an IPO price of $10 per share, had seen its stock fall more than 35 percent, however, news of the job cuts sent shares lower. The stock was recently hovering below $6 a share, down nearly 5 percent for the day.

Not to mention, the company said last week that its co-founder and chief operating officer, Matthew Wadiak, will transition to a senior advisory role.

Bloomberg was the first to report Blue Apron's job cuts.