CNBC Announces Fall Lineup; Greenlights New Series and Returning Favorites; Expands Development Slate

CNBC Prime had its most-watched July ever among Adults 18-49 and 18-34

Fall Lineup Features New Original Series "The Job Interview" and Returning Series "The Profit," "Adventure Capitalists," and "Secret Lives of the Super Rich"

"Billion Dollar Buyer," "The Deed," "The Deed: Chicago," and "American Greed" to Return in 2018

"Empires of New York" (wt) and "Buy Your Own Business" (wt) in Development

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. & LOS ANGELES, CA — August 3, 2017 — CNBC Primetime continues to attract a younger and more affluent audience with a stable of shows that embrace business and the entrepreneurial spirit. CNBC had its most-watched July ever among Adults 18-49 and 18-34 in primetime. The network is on pace to deliver its fourth consecutive year of growth among young adults. Building on that success, CNBC today announced a strong fall schedule that includes new original, THE JOB INTERVIEW. The unscripted series brings viewers inside the room as real employers conduct real interviews with real candidates. The 10 episode series is set to debut Wednesday, October 25 at 10PM ET/PT.

"There are few situations as tense and dramatic as a job interview. We all know how high the stakes can be because we've all been there," said Jim Ackerman, EVP, Primetime Alternative, CNBC. "Our primetime shows speak to the strivers and the dreamers; people looking to build a better life - and that's what makes 'The Job Interview' a perfect fit for our lineup."

"The Job Interview" joins returning hits THE PROFIT with serial entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis; outdoor investment series ADVENTURE CAPITALISTS; and the series you can't afford to miss, SECRET LIVES OF THE SUPER RICH, all premiering this fall.

The network also announced today it has greenlit new seasons of BILLION DOLLAR BUYER with billionaire hospitality mogul Tilman Fertitta as well as second seasons for the real estate investment franchise THE DEED with Sidney Torres and THE DEED: CHICAGO with Sean Conlon, two self-made real estate entrepreneurs who help struggling home flippers. Both shows will premier in 2018. Season 12 of CNBC's shocking true crime series AMERICAN GREED will also premiere in 2018.

In addition, CNBC revealed two new projects in the development pipeline: EMPIRES OF NEW YORK (working title) and BUY YOUR OWN BUSINESS (working title). These titles join an already robust development slate.

CNBC's fall primetime line-up:

"Secret Lives of the Super Rich" premieres Thursday, September 28 at 10PM ET/PT

Season six of "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" returns with 10 all-new episodes. It's an exclusive world filled with enormous fortunes, unimaginable extravagance and a cast of super-rich characters with one thing in common -- a voracious appetite for success, status, and the best of the best. Reported by CNBC's Robert Frank, the series unlocks the mansion gates and scores you the ultimate VIP access to a world inhabited by the wealthiest people on the planet. "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" is produced by CNBC. Scott Matthews is the Vice President of Business News Specials. Ray Parisi is the Senior Executive Producer of Business News Specials.

"Adventure Capitalists" premieres on Tuesday, October 10 at 10PM ET/PT

Season two welcomes new investor, American gymnast and Olympic gold medalist, Shawn Johnson East, who will join returning investors Dhani Jones, former NFL linebacker, and Jeremy Bloom, former world-champion freestyle skier and the first athlete to ski in the Olympics and also to be drafted in the NFL. In each one-hour episode, four separate entrepreneurs showcase products designed for outdoor adventure. These cutting-edge products and inventions run the gamut; from outerwear that can insulate against freezing temperatures (even when wet), to a robotic fishing lure that brings dead bait back to life and a full suspension mountain bike that can trek over any terrain. The adventure capitalists then put these innovations to the test, often in harsh conditions, to determine which are actually worthy of an investment. "Adventure Capitalists" is produced by 3 Ball Entertainment with Todd A. Nelson, Ross Weintraub, DJ Nurre, Grady Candler and Jeff Altrock serving as executive producers. Jim Ackerman and Marshall Eisen are the executive producers for CNBC.

"The Job Interview" premieres Wednesday, October 25 at 10PM ET/PT.

New series "The Job Interview" takes an inside look at the world where the words you say, the clothes you wear, and even the expression on your face can mean the difference between success and failure. Each half-hour episode of this observational series brings viewers into the room as a real employer conducts real interviews with real candidates – only one of whom will land an offer. "The Job Interview" is produced by ITV Entertainment based on an ITV Studios Format, to be distributed by ITV Studios Global Entertainment Limited with David Eilenberg, David George, Shawn Witt and Arthur Borman serving as executive producers. Jim Ackerman and Luke Bauer are the executive producers for CNBC.

"The Profit" premieres Tuesday, November 21 at 10PM ET/PT.

CNBC's popular hit series returns for a fifth season with 10 all-new episodes. Each one-hour episode of "The Profit" follows serial entrepreneur and investor Marcus Lemonis, who puts his own money on the line to help save and grow struggling businesses across the country. Since "The Profit" first premiered, Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World and Good Sam Enterprises, has invested more than $60 million of his own money in the companies featured on the series.

In each episode, Lemonis makes an offer that's impossible to refuse; his cash for a piece of the business and a percentage of the profits. And once inside these companies, he'll do almost anything to save the business and make himself a profit; even if it means firing the president, promoting the secretary or doing the work himself. "The Profit" is produced for CNBC by Machete Productions with Amber Mazzola serving as executive producer. Jim Ackerman and Luke Bauer are the executive producers for CNBC.

2018 Greenlights:

"Billion Dollar Buyer"

Produced for CNBC by Endemol Shine North America with David Tibballs and Robin Feinberg as executive producers. Jim Ackerman and Luke Bauer are the executive producers for CNBC.

"Billion Dollar Buyer" introduces promising companies across the country to one of America's most successful businessmen: Tilman Fertitta, Chairman, CEO, and sole shareholder of Landry's, Inc. Fertitta oversees more than 500 properties and over 50 leading restaurant, hotel, and entertainment brands, ranging from high-end properties like Mastro's and Morton's The Steakhouse, to such mainstream destinations as Rainforest Cafe, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Saltgrass Steak House, and five Golden Nugget Casinos. With an annual supply spend of $2 billion, his buying power is second to none. Now, he's personally scouting the country for the most innovative new products America's entrepreneurs have to offer – everything from food and drink for his restaurants and casinos, to furniture and lighting for his hotels.

In each hour-long episode, Fertitta will spend time with two small businesses, sample their goods, get to know their owners, and assess their compatibility with Landry's, Inc. He'll point out flaws in their product and operations, share his expertise, and push for improvements. In the end, he'll decide whether to place a transformative purchase order with one of the companies, both, or neither.

"The Deed"

Produced for CNBC by Cineflix with Dave Hamilton among the executive producers for Cineflix. Jim Ackerman and Adam Barry are the executive producers for CNBC.

On CNBC's "The Deed," self-made, serial entrepreneur and multi-millionaire real estate mogul Sidney Torres comes to the aid of struggling property investors in dire need of help. Torres uses his own resources, design savvy and years of experience to rescue inexperienced home flippers who are on the verge of losing everything. The series follows Torres in his home town of New Orleans as he throws distressed developers a lifeline in exchange for a piece of the property and a percentage of the profits. Once a deal is struck, he will stop at nothing to pull these money pits out of the red. Torres lives for the thrill of making the kind of deal where everyone benefits and being able to make communities better through business. Flipping is never as easy as it seems but with the right partner, these deals can get back on track.

"The Deed: Chicago"

Produced for CNBC by Cineflix with Dave Hamilton and Mark Powell as executive producers. Jim Ackerman and Adam Barry are the executive producers for CNBC.

On CNBC's "The Deed: Chicago," multi-millionaire mogul Sean Conlon signs on to help struggling Chicago developers avoid disaster. Conlon uses his own cash, design savvy and years of expertise to rescue inexperienced developers who are on the brink of financial ruin. The series follows Conlon in Chicago as he throws these distressed developers a lifeline in exchange for a piece of the property and a percentage of the profits. Flipping may be a fast track to the American dream, but it's a high-stakes gamble to take these troubled projects to payday. Profits can quickly turn to dust, but with a partner like Conlon, lives and fortunes can change with just one deal.

"American Greed"

Produced for CNBC by Kurtis Productions with Mike West as executive producer. Charles Schaeffer is the executive producer for CNBC.

"American Greed" returns for season twelve featuring shocking true crime cases that prove some people will do anything for money. They steal fortunes. Destroy lives. Live outrageously. And stop at nothing, even murder.

New Projects in Development:

"Empires of New York" (working title)

Produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman as executive producers.

"Empires of New York" (working title) is a docu-drama series that interweaves the stories of New York City's most powerful icons over the course of the 1980s – revealing how their actions reshaped the city, defined the decade, and forever changed the culture of America as a whole.

"Buy Your Own Business" (working title)

Produced by Brian Graden Media with Brian Graden and Dave Mace serving as executive producers.

Self-made, successful entrepreneur Dennis Mulgannon helps people escape the rat race and buy the existing small business of their dreams.

For more information, visit prime.cnbc.com.

