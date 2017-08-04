A couple who ruined their wedding photographer's career over a $125 fee must now pay her $1 million

Dallas couple Neely and Andrew Moldovan thought they had a legitimate grievance when they complained far and wide about their wedding photographer, Andrea Polito, and what they called her hidden charge of $125. Unfortunately for them, a jury has decided that their photographer's grievance is far greater. The couple must now pay Polito $1.08 million in damages for malicious defamation.

The drama started when, three months after Neely and Andrew got married, they went on local news to complain about Polito, claiming that Polito was holding their wedding photos hostage, the Washington Post reports. As the couple continued to bad-mouth the photographer, their story gained traction, earning pick-ups from other outlets, including the Daily Mail.

"It's heartbreaking, because, you know, these are our memories," Neely, a beauty blogger at It Starts With Coffee, told NBC affiliate KXAS in January 2015, the Post reports.

Thanks to the immense power of social media, the Moldovans' story spread fast. They called Polito a 'scammer' and posted negative reviews. Ultimately, the bad buzz destroyed her career. The photographer was forced to close her studio and effectively shut down her business.

And yet, according to Polito, the hold-up on the photos was preventable. All the Moldovans had to do was choose a cover for their wedding album, fill out a form and pay a $125 fee. The couple had agreed to that charge beforehand.

"She basically didn't read her paperwork or contract," Polito told the Post. "It's in bold in our contract."