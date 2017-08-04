Eddie Huang: Multitasking is actually great for your career

Huang says that working on a wide range of projects is a benefit when he meets with business colleagues or television networks because he can always point to an exciting project on the horizon.

"I meet with networks or I meet with studios and they always ask, 'What are you working on?' and I'm like, 'I have this from 2014 and 2016.' There's tons of stuff."

By having a large and varied portfolio of projects he is able to work with a wide range of business partners.

Despite his well-rounded approach to his career, Huang greatly values the importance of focus — but he argues that it is important to focus on multiple passions at once. "I think it's very important to stick to things you genuinely have a passion for and have been working on for a large portion of your life," he says.

The secret to balancing multiple careers at once is the be centered and to listen to your inner voice, says Huang.

If he were to give his 18-year-old self one piece of tough-love advice it would be to focus: "I would tell my 18-year-old self that when he got angry, to just take a second," he explains. "Focus and find yourself. If you find your center and you listen to the voice inside of you that's honest and genuine, you will know what to do. You will find the right path."

