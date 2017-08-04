Here's how Apple and related tech stocks could be trading by Labor Day

Shares of Apple surged to an all-time high on Wednesday after reporting earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations.

The iPhone maker delivered adjusted EPS that came in 10 cents above estimates on revenue of $45.4 billion. The tech giant's iPhone deliveries also came in better than analysts were looking for.

Using hedge fund analytics tool Kensho, CNBC ran a study to see how Apple and its suppliers performed one month after the tech giant delivered a similar earnings beat.

Here's what we found:

Apple traded higher 58 percent of the time with an average return of 3.2 percent

The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF only traded higher in half the occurrences, logging an average loss of 0.23 percent

The S&P 500 and Dow both traded higher 58 percent of the time, but both turned in negative returns, down 0.82 percent and down 0.42 percent respectively

Among Apple suppliers, shares of Skyworks Solutions and Nxp Semiconductors were the winners, while Qualcomm was the biggest laggard, according to Kensho.

Here's the full table of Apple suppliers one month after a beat by a similar magnitude:

Source: Kensho

Disclosure: NBCUniversal, parent of CNBC, is a minority investor in Kensho.