Hong Kong's first female leader is aiming for a 'new style of governance'

While many in the public deemed her "CY 2.0" during the recent election — predicting a continuation of predecessor CY Leung's toughness — Lam has taken a different approach to opposition lawmakers than her former boss.

A recent Hong Kong court decision disqualified four elected pro-democracy legislators, bringing another wave of uncertainty to the political circle. The government and the opposition lawmakers are at the edge of a standstill after the mass pro-democracy protests in 2014 called the Umbrella Movement.

"I'm not ready and I'm not geared up to fight. I just want to work with legislative council members from across the political spectrum to get things done," Lam said.

She admitted, however, that the court case, started by the previous administration, is further upsetting the fragile political relationship. "It certainly complicated things a bit," she said, as she is attempting to compile her first policy address this summer for an early announcement in October.

According to a recent poll by the Public Opinion Program at the University of Hong Kong, Lam started off her first month with a 61.1 popularity rating, lining up third behind the first and second chief executives but above CY Leung.

This is despite her taking over controversial issues from Leung government, aside from disqualifying opposition legislators, others include the high-speed rail connecting Hong Kong and Mainland China, the boiling discussion of legislating the national security law Article 23 and strong calls from democracy advocates for universal suffrage.