How to gauge your chances of a phased retirement

If your retirement strategy is centered on working as long as possible, better check that the boss is on board.

Mirroring what workers have said themselves, new data from the TransAmerica Center for Retirement Studies found that nearly three-quarters of employers say many of their employees expect to work past age 65 or do not plan to retire at all. In late 2016, the group surveyed 901 small companies (five to 99 employees), 301 medium-sized companies (100 to 499 employees) and 600 large companies (500-plus employees).

Four in five companies say they support employees working into their 60s and older, and 71 percent say they are "aging friendly." Yet workplace policies show a less promising picture for aging workers, said Catherine Collinson, president of the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies.

"Employers are aware that many workers plan to work past 65 and fully retire at an older age, but that awareness has to yet to translate into action," she said.