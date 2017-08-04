I was at a networking event recently, full of entrepreneurs and tech start-up types and those aspiring to be one of these.

I missed the main event, because apparently I don't read instructions well, but was there to mingle and eat free food.

Then I was introduced to someone we'll call David.

Organizer: Will, this is David. David, Will. Me: Hi David. What do you do? David: I run Blahblah. Me: Oh, right. Hey, you'd know Fatima. David: Yeah. B----. Me: Sorry? David: Yeah I know her. She's a b----. Me: Uh. Right. And why is that? David: Well, we hired her for a six month contract. Two months into it she takes something else and up and leaves. Caused me so much grief.

I then asked David if he thought that this was a good reason to call a woman a 'b----'. David's quick defense was that he had given me 'context' for it.

I explained I didn't really think that mattered. People take jobs. That's what they do. She took a job with you. She then took a different job. It happens.

But, David explained, it caused him so much grief in having to re-hire and all that …