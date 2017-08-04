If your health-care needs entail more than an annual physical, keep this in mind: Signing on to a new health plan mid-year means starting from scratch on spending toward the deductible and out-of-pocket maximum.

"For some people, that's several thousand dollars," said Karen Frost, senior vice president of health strategy and solutions for Alight Solutions.

(Depending on your health-care needs and the timing of the job switch, it may make more sense to elect for continuing coverage under COBRA for the rest of the year than to reset the clock with a new plan, Frost said.)

In the new job, there could be a gap before you're eligible for coverage, WageWorks' Dietel said, potentially affecting both costs and care. In 2016, nearly three-quarters of new employees faced a waiting period before health coverage kicked in, with the average lag nearly two months, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

"The biggest summation is, don't just look at the money," she said. "It's not just about money. It's about quality of life and continuity of care."