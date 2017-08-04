Jobs Friday could determine if the Dow can log 8 straight records

Ahead of Friday trading, the Dow was coming off its seventh straight record high and on track for a positive week. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were lower on Thursday. So far this week, the S&P 500 was flat and the Nasdaq was lower. The government reports its July employment report this morning. (CNBC)

Billionaire activist investor Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital wants control of ADP, including five board seats and the ouster of the chief executive, two demands the payroll processing company has rejected. ADP shares were higher by about 3 percent in early trading.(CNBC)

Yelp (YELP) shares were surging 20 percent in the premarket after the review website reported a surprising profit and better than expected revenue. Yelp has agreed to sell its Eat24 business to GrubHub (GRUB) for $287.5 million in cash. (CNBC)

Shares of GrubHub (GRUB) were under heavy pressure after hitting a record high on Thursday. After the bell, the food-delivery firm matched estimates on quarterly earnings and beat on revenue. GrubHub also raised the lower end of its full-year sales guidance. (MarketWatch)

GoPro shares (GPRO) were soaring about 18 percent in premarket trading after the action camera maker reported an adjusted quarterly loss of 9 cents per share, smaller than estimates. Revenue also beat. GoPro also issued a strong current quarter outlook (CNBC)

Weight Watchers (WTW) shares were popping about 13 percent in the premarket after the diet giant beat estimates with quarterly earnings and revenue. Weight Watchers raised its full-year outlook as subscriber numbers and paid weeks posted double-digit increases. (CNBC)