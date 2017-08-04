Why John Kelly's military leadership skills may play a critical role in Trump's success

Some, including White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, have speculated that Trump "wants a little more discipline, a little more structure" in what has at times been a chaotic administration. This week, in fact, it has been said that federal officials are increasingly choosing to "ignore" the president.

General Kelly, a former Marine who served primarily in Iraq, is expected to bring a management style heavily informed by his 45 years in the military. There are several high-profile lessons from his military career that can be applied to running a successful White House "business."

Be diplomatic. Kelly was first promoted to brigadier general in 2002, prior to the commencement of the Iraq War. After the fall of Baghdad in April 2003, he took control of Task Force Tripoli, whose mission was to secure the Iraqi city of Tikrit. Kelly was at first reluctant to work with the tribal sheikhs in power, who were "hardly a democratic body and had done business with Saddam Hussein," according to Colonel Nicholas E. Reynolds.

Ultimately, Kelly decided the sheikhs represented as good an interim local government as any, and he sought to establish a working relationship. As a by-product of Kelly's good faith, the sheikhs later assisted in the peaceful liberation of Bayji, a city 25 miles north of Tikrit.

For a president who likes to drive a hard bargain — and has recently even clashed with members of his own party on Capitol Hill — Kelly's diplomatic outlook may offer a more conciliatory voice. Make no mistake, Kelly's politics swing conservative. But Trump has thus far failed to reach across the aisle for any major piece of legislation, while also attacking Republicans over health-care legislative failures and the Russia sanctions bill. Kelly's experience pushing past reservations about counter-parties is exactly what the president needs.

"Gen. John F. Kelly brings career experience in running large-scale operations with diverse and conflicting players — and getting results — what the White House lacks at the moment," Wharton professor Michael Useem told CNBC.



Create a personal link with your employees to inspire loyalty. Kelly was deployed to Iraq again in 2008, this time as a three-star lieutenant general. It was here that he discovered what he truly loved about serving: "One of the worst things about getting promoted as an officer is that you get further and further away from day-to-day contact with young Marines," Kelly said.

Of his leadership style, Kelly said the best thing you can do is look out for your Marines and let them know someone has their back. He apparently modeled his entire career around this concept.

Donald Trump's White House has been described as insular, with the president himself largely isolated from the Washington establishment. In fact, you would have to go back to Andrew Johnson in 1865 to find a president as isolated as Trump, said Michael T. Corgan, a U.S. presidency scholar at Boston University.

"[He] has got to find someone who can work between him and the Congress controlled by his (supposed) own party," Corgan told the Washington Times in June. "An obsequious Cabinet isn't enough."