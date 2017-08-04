Richard Branson drinks 20 cups of tea a day—here's the rest of his daily routine

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson marches to the beat of his own drum. He dropped out of school at age 16 to start his own business, prefers to work from his hammock or tub rather than a desk, and never goes anywhere without a notebook.

The billionaire entrepreneur also drinks a surprising amount of tea (English breakfast) to keep him energized: "I'm talking 20 cups a day," Branson wrote recently on his blog.

"Having a cup of tea is not only tasty and refreshing, it gives me a moment to stop and think without being distracted, and a chance to chat with friends, think through ideas, or sit for a second and simply be," he wrote in a separate post. "We often gather around the kettle for a brew here, and I'm sure many more great ideas will be dreamed up over a cuppa."

Besides making time for tea, here's what the rest of Branson's day, which starts at 5:00 a.m., typically looks like: