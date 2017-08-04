Disney is making a 'Star Wars' virtual reality experience opening later this year

Get ready to be taken to a galaxy far, far away.

Disney announced on Thursday it is creating a "Star Wars" virtual reality (VR) experience at some of its locations.

Lucasfilm, a Disney subsidiary, and VR company The Void are teaming up to create the attraction at Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort and Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort beginning this holiday season.

"'Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire' will allow fans to move freely in an untethered, social, and multi-sensory experience, including interaction with friends, fans, and Star Wars characters," the companies said in a joint statement.

The companies gave no details on what "Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire" will entail, except a poster that shows a kid with a VR headset on and somebody shooting a gun.