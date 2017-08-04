    ×

    Tech Transformers

    Disney is making a 'Star Wars' virtual reality experience opening later this year

    • Disney subsidiary Lucasfilm and The Void announced plans to create a Star Wars virtual reality experience.
    • It will be called "Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire" and open at Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort and Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort beginning this holiday season.

    Get ready to be taken to a galaxy far, far away.

    Disney announced on Thursday it is creating a "Star Wars" virtual reality (VR) experience at some of its locations.

    Lucasfilm, a Disney subsidiary, and VR company The Void are teaming up to create the attraction at Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort and Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort beginning this holiday season.

    "'Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire' will allow fans to move freely in an untethered, social, and multi-sensory experience, including interaction with friends, fans, and Star Wars characters," the companies said in a joint statement.

    The companies gave no details on what "Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire" will entail, except a poster that shows a kid with a VR headset on and somebody shooting a gun.

    The Void | Lucasfilm

    But The Void's previous work could give us a hint at the kind of experience that could be made. The Void created a VR experience called "Ghostbusters Dimension". People would put on a virtual reality headset and walk through a space which had tables and walls, mimicking the layout of the area users saw in the game. A participant had a gun which they could shoot at the enemies in the VR game. The Void even used fans to recreate wind.

    "A truly transformative experience is so much more than what you see with your eyes; it's what you hear, feel, touch, and even smell," Curtis Hickman, co-founder of The Void, said in a press release, hinting at the thinking behind the experience.