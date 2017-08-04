    ×

    Watch: Sessions, intelligence officials discuss classified information leaks

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday is scheduled to participate in an event at the Justice Department on the leaks of classified information that have troubled the Trump administration.

    Sessions will be joined by Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and National Counterintelligence and Security Center Director William Evanina to discuss "leaks of classified material threatening national security."

