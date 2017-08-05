For decades, the Lincoln Town Car was a staple of every airport and city center, forming the backbone of livery fleets nationwide.

It still dominated fleets when Ford signed its death warrant in 2011. In it's place, Lincoln offered a new Town Car based on the MKT SUV. Looking like the 1950's version of a hearse from the future, it never caught on: Instead, drivers started buying Toyota Avalons. Just as affordable, just as comfortable, and arguably more reliable than the Town Cars.

Toyota has captured the market the Town Car once had, but can the Avalon match the old-money charm of the staple black car?