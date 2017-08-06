Asia set to open flat, as investors await Pyongyang's response to UN sanctions

Futures pointed to a near flat open for Asia markets on Monday as investors likely await to hear Pyongyang's response to U.N. sanctions over the weekend.

The United Nations Security Council unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea on Saturday over its intercontinental ballistic missile tests in July. Reuters said the sanctions could slash the reclusive regime's $3 billion annual export revenue by a third.

Some analysts, however, said that it is unlikely that the sanctions could deter leader Kim Jong Un from pursuing his nuclear weapons ambitions.

Australia's SPI futures traded at 5,684 — lower than the ASX 200's previous close at 5,720.58.

Nikkei futures in Chicago were at 20,080 and the Osaka futures traded at 20,050, which was a touch higher than the Japanese benchmark index's last finish at 19,952.33.

Elsewhere, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, traded at 93.389, after rising from levels below 92.800 late last week. The dollar also received a small boost on Friday, following the jobs report — the U.S. economy added 209,000 jobs in July, according to the Labor Department. That was well above the expected gain of 183,000.

Among other currency majors, the Japanese yen traded at 110.76 to the dollar at 6:49 a.m. HK/SIN, weakening a touch from levels near 110.00 in the last week. Elsewhere, the Australian dollar traded at $0.7933 and the euro was at $1.1787.