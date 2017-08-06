U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Monday that the United Nations resolution on North Korea leaves no question in anyone's mind that there is a common view on the matter.

Tillerson, speaking on the sidelines of a regional security meeting in Manila, said the execution and implementation of new U.N. sanctions would be carefully watched and the resolution sends a strong message that North Korea needs to understand what the world expects of it.

In fact, Tillerson said that China and Russia's support shows that the world expects them to help North Korea accept the realities of its situation. The recent resolution, he said, sends a strong message to all parties that they can have influence on North Korea.

The United Nations Security Council unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea on Saturday over its intercontinental ballistic missile tests in July. Reuters said the sanctions could slash the reclusive regime's $3 billion annual export revenue by a third.

The U.S. official also said that, when conditions are right, it is possible to have a dialogue on the future of the North Korea issue.

If North Korea wants to show it desires talks, Tillerson said, then the best signal would be by stopping missile launches.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

—CNBC's Saheli Roy Choudhury and Reuters contributed to this report.