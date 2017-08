On Monday, consumer credit data is set to come out at 3:00 p.m. ET. Markets are also likely to get a boost in sentiment during trade, following Friday's stronger-than-expected jobs report. The U.S. economy added 209,000 jobs in the last month, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $39 billion in 13-week bills and $33 billion in 26-week bills. The size of a four-week bills auction will also be announced.

Two leading officials from the U.S. Federal Reserve are set to speak on Monday.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will be in Nashville where he is expected to participate at the America's Cotton Marketing Cooperatives 2017 Conference where he's set to discuss the U.S. economy and monetary policy. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will be at a Sioux Falls Rotary Club event.