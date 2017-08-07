CBS reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations on Monday.

Here's how the company did compared to what Wall Street expected:

EPS: $1.04 vs. 98 cents expected, according to Thomson Reuters

Overall revenue: $3.26 billion vs. $3.09 billion expected, according to Thomson Reuters

Entertainment revenue came in above analysts' expectations. The segment brought in $2.18 billion, above the $2.02 billion that analysts had projected according to StreetAccount.

CBS said that the better-than-expected performance was driven by strong revenue growth in affiliate and subscription fees. In the second quarter, the company saw $848 million in fee revenue. That figure represents a 38 percent year-over-year growth for the business.

CEO Les Moonves said the return of "Twin Peaks" helped boost Showtime subscriptions "dramatically."

Growth in CBS' subscription service fees has gained importance amid cord-cutting concerns and declining ad revenue.

But in the second quarter, CBS actually saw advertising revenue grow 6 percent year over year.

Moonves said in a statement CBS has benefited from recent "skinny bundle" deals with other providers as well as its own streaming services like CBS All Access and Showtime. Moonves also said those in-house services are on track to hit 4 million subscribers by the end of the year.

Monday morning, AT&T and CBS announced an agreement where CBS, as well as the CW, Showtime, CBS Sports and Pop, will be available on AT&T's DirecTV Now live streaming service.

Shares of CBS have gained 23 percent over the past 12 months, but are down about 1.5 percent over the past three months.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.