China is set to reveal its latest international trade data

China is set to report trade data for the month of July on Tuesday after 10 a.m. SIN/HK as market watchers keep their eyes on the world's second-largest economy ahead of a key Communist Party meeting in the fall.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a 10.9 percent rise in Chinese exports in July from a year ago, just slightly lower from June's 11.3 percent on-year rise. July imports are forecast to increase 16.6 percent.

In June, China reported a 17.2 percent increase in imports over the same period in dollar terms.

China's trade with the U.S. will be closely-watched amid current tensions between the two economic giants about trade practices.