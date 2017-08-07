Cramer's lightning round: Don't sell this tobacco stock despite the new restrictions   

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Philip Morris International: "No, don't sell it. Don't sell. I think it's the better of the two. I think they have a lot more optionality. I would not sell that here. And remember, I think the dollar's getting very weak still."

Blue Apron: "I would [sell]. I don't see a lot of upside, and it reminds me of the failed deals of yore."

International Game Technology: "It's an inexpensive stock. I don't know. I mean, the quarter, it was fine. It just doesn't have any pizzazz. There's no catalyst."

Eaton Corp.: "That was not a great quarter. I mean, you know, come on. Industrial America's got to deliver great quarters. That's why we like a 3M or a Honeywell. Not good enough."

Davita: "Look, if we're going to go there, we're going to go with one of the Bs, the killer Bs. We're going to go with a Baxter, a Becton Dickinson. We feel better about Boston Scientific."

Puma Biotechnology: "Oh, boy. You know, you play with fire when you play with those stocks. We know that. We try to educate that these are very, very hard. You have just had a big run and I think that it's time to 'cha-ching' on half the position."

Masimo Corp.: "I like Masimo, but the only one we're going to be in in that particular arc would be Intuitive Surgical."