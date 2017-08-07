Deutsche Bank slips down rankings of world’s top private banks

Deutsche Bank is no longer one of the world's top 15 private banks after a difficult year for the German lender, a study by Scorpio Partnership showed Monday.

The bank saw its private banking arm getting less revenue in 2016 – a drop of 28 percent in dollar terms to $227 billion compared to the previous year, the report stated, according to Reuters.

As a result, Deutsche Bank placed 16th out of the 25 private banks analyzed. The bank wasn't immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC on Monday.