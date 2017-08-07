As a result, CVR Energy, the company through which Icahn is making the bet, has booked a nearly $280 million liability. If things keep going this way, the liability could eat into the firm's cash pile, leaving it with less money to distribute to shareholders. That would likely dent CVR's stock price, which is down 25 percent this year [though it is still up 35 percent over the past 12 months.]

The policy Icahn hoped would change requires companies that refine fuel to blend biofuels such as corn-derived ethanol into gasoline. Refiners that meet their obligation generate credits called Renewable Identification Numbers, or RINs. They sell those credits to smaller merchant refiners that don't have the capacity to blend biofuels into gas.

Icahn's strategy concerns some analysts who cover CVR Refining, the Sugar Land, Texas-based refiner controlled by CVR Energy.

CVR Refining "is managing its RIN obligations far differently than other US refiners," said Chi Chow, an analyst at energy investment bank Tudor Pickering Holt, referring to the biofuel credits.

"Sustained lower RIN prices may produce a cash windfall that could be used to ramp distributions, but any material increase in prices could push its liability even higher," he wrote in a research note.

Chow wrote that note in May, just as the tide started to turn against Icahn.