How former MLB star Alex Rodriguez teaches his daughters about money

Since playing his last game as a New York Yankee in August 2016, Alex Rodriguez hasn't slowed down.

The former MLB star is now focusing on growing A-ROD CORP — the holding company he started 15 years ago for his various investments — is filming a new CNBC show, "Back in the Game" and will become the first Hispanic shark on ABC's "Shark Tank" this fall.

He's also a full-time dad, and he takes advantage of the daily car ride to school to teach his kids about money and business, he tells CNBC: "I have two daughters. Natasha is 12 and Ella's nine, and every day when I drive them to school, they get a business lesson.

"I always teach them something about real estate, about the stock market, about being frugal."