    How robots could change the jobs market forever

    • As much as 65 percent of the jobs that the next generation of workers will have do not exist today.

    • A growing area in the next 10 years will be jobs where humans are looking after humans.

    • A growing number of people are choosing to work as freelancers, independent contractors or even to work for multiple employers.
    Most young people will be doing jobs in the future that currently do not exist, a top executive from one of the world's largest recruitment agencies has told CNBC.

    Mark Cahill, the U.K. managing director at Manpower, told CNBC that as much as 65 percent of the jobs that the next generation of workers will have do not exist today. He explained that technology is and will keep changing workplaces but future workers should not worry about becoming obsolete.

    "Typically technology creates more work for all of us; different types of work and that's what we've got to think about. Be curious about what it is we might want to be doing and what employees are going to be needed to be doing," Cahill told CNBC Monday.

    Analysis from management consultancy McKinsey earlier this year showed that 25 percent of a CEO's current job can be handled by robots and 35 percent of management tasks can be automated. The automatization of the labor market is of course changing it, but also creating other opportunities, experts say.

    In April, a Bain report said that by the end of 2027 teams will be "self-managed, leading to a vast reduction in the number of traditional managers." But a new type of leadership will emerge, the report said, where people will not have bosses but formal mentors who help guide their careers from project to project.

    Meanwhile, McKinsey's research added that while less than 5 percent of all occupations can be automated entirely using demonstrated technologies, about 60 percent of all occupations have at least 30 percent of constituent activities that could be automated. Thus suggesting that more occupations will change rather than being automated into non-existence.

    According to extensive research from Manpower earlier this year, a growing area in the next 10 years will be jobs where humans are looking after humans. These include several varieties of nurse, therapist, health-care worker or carer. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has shown that these kinds of jobs will be among the top 30 fastest-growing occupations for the next 10 years.

    Cahill suggested that constantly developing and adapting your skillset will make you employable: "If you've got the skills you can pick and choose where and when you want to work," he said.

    Research from McKinsey and the OECD has shown that a growing number of people are choosing to work as freelancers, independent contractors or even to work for multiple employers. In the United States, 35 percent of the employers are already working this way, Cahill said in an email.

    "Be focused if you know what you really want to do. Otherwise just continue to adapt and reskill and reskill because then you have more choice," Cahill said.

    "I don't think we can predict the next five to 10 years, I just don't think we can do it. But we can certainly look at the next couple of years and we the sport of kills that are needed in this environment today. So our message will be 'just keep looking, to be curious about what new skills you can gain for yourself'," Cahill concluded.

