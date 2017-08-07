How robots could change the jobs market forever

Most young people will be doing jobs in the future that currently do not exist, a top executive from one of the world's largest recruitment agencies has told CNBC.

Mark Cahill, the U.K. managing director at Manpower, told CNBC that as much as 65 percent of the jobs that the next generation of workers will have do not exist today. He explained that technology is and will keep changing workplaces but future workers should not worry about becoming obsolete.

"Typically technology creates more work for all of us; different types of work and that's what we've got to think about. Be curious about what it is we might want to be doing and what employees are going to be needed to be doing," Cahill told CNBC Monday.

Analysis from management consultancy McKinsey earlier this year showed that 25 percent of a CEO's current job can be handled by robots and 35 percent of management tasks can be automated. The automatization of the labor market is of course changing it, but also creating other opportunities, experts say.

In April, a Bain report said that by the end of 2027 teams will be "self-managed, leading to a vast reduction in the number of traditional managers." But a new type of leadership will emerge, the report said, where people will not have bosses but formal mentors who help guide their careers from project to project.

Meanwhile, McKinsey's research added that while less than 5 percent of all occupations can be automated entirely using demonstrated technologies, about 60 percent of all occupations have at least 30 percent of constituent activities that could be automated. Thus suggesting that more occupations will change rather than being automated into non-existence.